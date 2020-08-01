Shares of Steven Madden Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Footwear Industry (SHOO, SKX, DECK, NKE, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.
Steven Madden ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a forward earnings yield of 4.9%. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 3.1%.
Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.3%, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 0.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crocs Inc on July 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Crocs Inc have risen 90.1%. We continue to monitor Crocs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest forward earnings yield steven madden skechers usa-a deckers outdoor nike inc -cl b crocs inc