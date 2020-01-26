Shares of Steven Madden Rank the Highest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Footwear Industry (SHOO, SKX, DECK, NKE, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Steven Madden ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 5.6%. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a an earnings yield of 4.9%. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 3.0%.
Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a an earnings yield of 2.3%, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 0.4%.
