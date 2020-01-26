MySmarTrend
Shares of Steven Madden Rank the Highest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Footwear Industry (SHOO, SKX, DECK, NKE, CROX)

Written on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 5:21am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Steven Madden ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 5.6%. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a an earnings yield of 4.9%. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 3.0%.

Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a an earnings yield of 2.3%, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Steven Madden on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Steven Madden have risen 26.8%. We continue to monitor Steven Madden for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

