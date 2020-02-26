Shares of Stericycle Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (SRCL, SP, ABM, CECE, ECOL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Stericycle Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.57. Following is Sp Plus Corp with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.88. Abm Industries ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.75.

Ceco Environmntl follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.45, and Us Ecology Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.83.

