Shares of Stericycle Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (SRCL, WM, RSG, TTEK, CLH)

Written on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 2:28am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Stericycle Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.29. Following is Waste Management with a FCF per share of $3.81. Republic Svcs ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.73.

Tetra Tech Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.25, and Clean Harbors rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.08.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Stericycle Inc and will alert subscribers who have SRCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

