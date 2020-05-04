Shares of Startek, Inc. Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (SRT, CLGX, G, BKI, BR)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Startek, Inc. ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Corelogic Inc is next with a a beta of 0.8. Genpact Ltd ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Black Knight Inc follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Broadridge Finl rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

