Shares of Star Group L.P. Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Gas Utilities Industry (SGU, UGI, SPH, NJR, SWX)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Star Group L.P. ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.27. Following is Ugi Corp with a a price to sales ratio of 0.98. Suburban Propane Partners LP ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.99.

New Jersey Res follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.35, and Southwest Gas Ho rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.42.

