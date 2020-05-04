Shares of Star Group L.P. Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Gas Utilities Industry (SGU, SR, WGL, ATO, NWN)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Star Group L.P. ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Spire Inc. is next with a a beta of 0.5. Wgl Hldgs Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.
Atmos Energy follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Northwest Nat Gs rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Star Group L.P. on February 9th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.69. Since that call, shares of Star Group L.P. have fallen 24.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
