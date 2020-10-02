Shares of Star Group L.P. Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Gas Utilities Industry (SGU, NFG, UGI, NJR, SPH)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Star Group L.P. ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.1%. Natl Fuel Gas Co is next with a forward earnings yield of 7.7%. Ugi Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%.

New Jersey Res follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%, and Suburban Propane Partners LP rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%.

