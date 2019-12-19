Shares of Stamps.Com Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Internet Software & Services Industry (STMP, CARB, TRUE, BCOR, LOGM)
Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Stamps.Com Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Following is Carbonite Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Truecar Inc ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.
Blucora Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Logmein Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.
