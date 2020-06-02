Shares of Stamps.Com Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (STMP , ENV , TWOU , YELP , ANGI )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP ) ranks first with a gain of 6.82%; Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV ) ranks second with a gain of 4.33%; and 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU ) ranks third with a gain of 3.06%.

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP ) follows with a gain of 1.76% and Angie'S List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.52%.

