Shares of Stamps.Com Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Internet Software & Services Industry (STMP, DHX, EBAY, EGOV, BCOR)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Stamps.Com Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 11.4%. Following is Dhi Group Inc with a an earnings yield of 6.4%. Ebay Inc ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 4.0%.

Nic Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.5%, and Blucora Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 3.4%.

