Shares of Stag Industrial Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Industrial REITs Industry (STAG, REXR, TRNO, PLD, IIPR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Stag Industrial ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.1%. Following is Rexford Industri with a an earnings yield of 0.1%. Terreno Realty C ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.8%.
Prologis Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 1.2%, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Stag Industrial on September 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $30.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Stag Industrial have risen 8.7%. We continue to monitor Stag Industrial for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield stag industrial rexford industri terreno realty c prologis inc :iipr innovative industrial properties inc