Shares of Stag Industrial Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Industrial REITs Industry (STAG, REXR, IIPR, EGP, FR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Stag Industrial ranks highest with a EPS growth of 15,555.6%. Rexford Industri is next with a EPS growth of 11,898.7%. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,932.2%.
Eastgroup Prop follows with a EPS growth of 4,105.3%, and First Ind Realty rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,333.3%.
