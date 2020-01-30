MySmarTrend
Shares of Stag Industrial Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Industrial REITs Industry (STAG, REXR, IIPR, EGP, FR)

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 2:26am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Stag Industrial ranks highest with a EPS growth of 15,555.6%. Rexford Industri is next with a EPS growth of 11,898.7%. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,932.2%.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a EPS growth of 4,105.3%, and First Ind Realty rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,333.3%.

