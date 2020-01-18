Shares of Staar Surgical Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Supplies Industry (STAA, QDEL, OSUR, MMSI, ANIK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Staar Surgical ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.04. Following is Quidel Corp with a FCF per share of $0.30. Orasure Tech ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.40.

Merit Medical follows with a FCF per share of $0.49, and Anika Therapeuti rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.67.

