Shares of Square Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (SQ, PYPL, V, MA, GPN)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Square Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 43.4%. Paypal Holdings is next with a future earnings growth of 20.3%. Visa Inc-Class A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 17.2%.

Mastercard Inc-A follows with a future earnings growth of 17.1%, and Global Payments rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 15.7%.

