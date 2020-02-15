Shares of Sprouts Farmers Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Food Retail Industry (SFM, NGVC, SFS, VLGEA, WMK)
Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Sprouts Farmers ranks lowest with a sales per share of $35.99. Following is Natural Grocers with a sales per share of $36.23. Smart & Final St ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $63.86.
Village Super -A follows with a sales per share of $113.79, and Weis Markets Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $129.77.
