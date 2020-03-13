Shares of Sprint Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (S, TMUS, SHEN, TDS, USM)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Sprint Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 3,272.1%. Following is T-Mobile Us Inc with a ROE of 2,135.8%. Shenandoah Telec ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,946.1%.

Telephone & Data follows with a ROE of 358.5%, and Us Cellular Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 81.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sprint Corp and will alert subscribers who have S in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.