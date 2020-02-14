MySmarTrend
Shares of Sportsman'S Ware Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Specialty Stores Industry (SPWH, ULTA, TSCO, FIVE, PRTY)

Written on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 2:20am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Sportsman'S Ware ranks highest with a ROE of 4,446.9%. Following is Ulta Beauty Inc with a ROE of 3,340.3%. Tractor Supply ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,221.4%.

Five Below follows with a ROE of 2,593.8%, and Party City Holdc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,198.5%.

