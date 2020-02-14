Shares of Sportsman'S Ware Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Specialty Stores Industry (SPWH, ULTA, TSCO, FIVE, PRTY)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Sportsman'S Ware ranks highest with a ROE of 4,446.9%. Following is Ulta Beauty Inc with a ROE of 3,340.3%. Tractor Supply ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,221.4%.

Five Below follows with a ROE of 2,593.8%, and Party City Holdc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,198.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sportsman'S Ware and will alert subscribers who have SPWH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.