Shares of Sportsman'S Ware Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Specialty Stores Industry (SPWH , FIVE , ULTA , TSCO , DKS )

We looked at the Specialty Stores industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Sportsman'S Ware (:SPWH ) ranks first with a gain of 4.70%; Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE ) ranks second with a gain of 3.22%; and Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA ) ranks third with a gain of 3.02%.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO ) follows with a gain of 2.95% and Dick'S Sporting (:DKS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.84%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tractor Supply. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tractor Supply in search of a potential trend change.