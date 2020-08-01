Shares of Spok Holdings In Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (SPOK, TDS, SHEN, WIFI, USM)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Spok Holdings In ranks lowest with a an RPE of $289,000. Telephone & Data is next with a an RPE of $508,000. Shenandoah Telec ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $583,000.
Boingo Wireless follows with a an RPE of $653,000, and Us Cellular Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $661,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Cellular Corp and will alert subscribers who have USM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee spok holdings in telephone & data shenandoah telec boingo wireless us cellular corp