Shares of Spirit Airlines Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Airlines Industry (SAVE, ALGT, SKYW, CPA, AAL)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Spirit Airlines ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 48.1%. Following is Allegiant Travel with a EBITDA growth of 33.9%. Skywest Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 19.7%.

Copa Holdin-Cl A follows with a EBITDA growth of 19.5%, and American Airline rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 16.2%.

