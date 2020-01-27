Shares of Spirit Aerosys-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (SPR , BA , LMT , HEI , RTN )

Below are the top five companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR ) ranks first with a gain of 4.03%; Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA ) ranks second with a gain of 1.66%; and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.87%.

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI ) follows with a gain of 0.73% and Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.33%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spirit Aerosys-A on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $84.82. Since that call, shares of Spirit Aerosys-A have fallen 16.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.