Shares of Speedway Motorsp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Leisure Facilities Industry (TRK, SEAS, ISCA, SIX, PLNT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Speedway Motorsp ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.8%. Following is Seaworld Enterta with a future earnings growth of 6.4%. Intl Speedway-A ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 10.5%.

Six Flags Entert follows with a future earnings growth of 13.0%, and Planet Fitness-A rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 20.2%.

