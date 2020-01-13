Shares of Spectrum Brands Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Household Products Industry (SPB , CLX , KMB , CHD , CL )

We looked at the Household Products industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB ) ranks first with a gain of 0.72%; Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX ) ranks second with a gain of 0.57%; and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB ) ranks third with a gain of 0.55%.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD ) follows with a gain of 0.50% and Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.42%.

