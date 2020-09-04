Shares of Spark Energy-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Electric Utilities Industry (SPKE, SO, HE, IDA, NEE)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Spark Energy-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,597.8%. Southern Co is next with a sales growth of 1,575.7%. Hawaiian Elec ranks third highest with a sales growth of 735.0%.

Idacorp Inc follows with a sales growth of 693.1%, and Nextera Energy rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 643.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spark Energy-A on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.86. Since that call, shares of Spark Energy-A have fallen 31.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.