Shares of Spark Energy-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Electric Utilities Industry (SPKE, SO, HE, IDA, NEE)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:09am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Spark Energy-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,597.8%. Southern Co is next with a sales growth of 1,575.7%. Hawaiian Elec ranks third highest with a sales growth of 735.0%.

Idacorp Inc follows with a sales growth of 693.1%, and Nextera Energy rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 643.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spark Energy-A on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.86. Since that call, shares of Spark Energy-A have fallen 31.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest sales growth spark energy-a southern co hawaiian elec idacorp inc nextera energy

Ticker(s): SPKE SO HE IDA NEE

