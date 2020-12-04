Shares of Sp Plus Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (SP, CECE, WM, RSG, TTEK)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Sp Plus Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -1.4%. Following is Ceco Environmntl with a EBITDA growth of -1.1%. Waste Management ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 7.3%.

Republic Svcs follows with a EBITDA growth of 7.9%, and Tetra Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 14.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Waste Management on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $117.39. Since that call, shares of Waste Management have fallen 14.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.