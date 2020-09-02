Shares of Sp Plus Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (SP, CECE, WM, RSG, TTEK)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Sp Plus Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -1.4%. Ceco Environmntl is next with a EBITDA growth of -1.1%. Waste Management ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 7.3%.

Republic Svcs follows with a EBITDA growth of 7.9%, and Tetra Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 14.6%.

