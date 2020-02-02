Shares of Southern Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Electric Utilities Industry (SO, WR, POR, HE, NEE)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Southern Co ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Following is Westar Energy In with a a beta of 0.5. Portland General ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.5.

Hawaiian Elec follows with a a beta of 0.5, and Nextera Energy rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.5.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nextera Energy on November 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $231.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Nextera Energy have risen 15.9%. We continue to monitor Nextera Energy for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.