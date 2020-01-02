Shares of Sonoco Products Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Paper Packaging Industry (SON, AVY, BMS, IP, PKG)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Sonoco Products ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 6.0%. Following is Avery Dennison with a future earnings growth of 9.7%. Bemis Co ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 9.8%.

Intl Paper Co follows with a future earnings growth of 10.2%, and Packaging Corp rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 10.9%.

