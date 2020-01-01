Shares of Smart & Final St Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Food Retail Industry (SFS, CASY, IMKTA, KR, NGVC)
Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest sales growth.
Smart & Final St ranks lowest with a sales growth of 526.9%. Casey'S General is next with a sales growth of 539.9%. Ingles Markets-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 547.4%.
Kroger Co follows with a sales growth of 635.1%, and Natural Grocers rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 900.5%.
