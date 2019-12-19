Shares of Smart & Final St Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Food Retail Industry (SFS, CASY, KR, SFM, VLGEA)
Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Smart & Final St ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.28. Following is Casey'S General with a FCF per share of $0.66. Kroger Co ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.67.
Sprouts Farmers follows with a FCF per share of $0.82, and Village Super -A rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.32.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Village Super -A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Village Super -A in search of a potential trend change.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share smart & final st :casy casey's general kroger co sprouts farmers village super -a