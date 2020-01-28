Shares of Smart & Final St Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Food Retail Industry (SFS, IMKTA, CASY, SFM, NGVC)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Smart & Final St ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Ingles Markets-A is next with a a beta of 0.9. Casey'S General ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

Sprouts Farmers follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Natural Grocers rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.

