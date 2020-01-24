Shares of Skyworks Solutio Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (SWKS)

Shares of Skyworks Solutio are trading down 3.5% to $123.69 today on above average volume. Today's volume of 2.1 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 2.0 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Skyworks Solutio share prices have been bracketed by a low of $66.29 and a high of $128.33 and are now at $126.69, 91% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% higher and 1.46% higher over the past week, respectively.