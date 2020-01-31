Shares of Skywest Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Airlines Industry (SKYW, LUV, DAL, AAL, JBLU)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest sales growth.
Skywest Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 266.1%. Following is Southwest Air with a sales growth of 365.2%. Delta Air Li ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 404.9%.
American Airline follows with a sales growth of 504.5%, and Jetblue Airways rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 577.5%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Skywest Inc and will alert subscribers who have SKYW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales growth skywest inc southwest air delta air li american airline JetBlue Airways