Shares of Skywest Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Airlines Industry (SKYW, LUV, DAL, AAL, JBLU)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest sales growth.

Skywest Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 266.1%. Southwest Air is next with a sales growth of 365.2%. Delta Air Li ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 404.9%.

American Airline follows with a sales growth of 504.5%, and Jetblue Airways rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 577.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Skywest Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Skywest Inc in search of a potential trend change.