Shares of Skechers Usa-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Footwear Industry (SKX, CROX, NKE, SHOO, DECK)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Skechers Usa-A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Crocs Inc with a a beta of 0.8. Nike Inc -Cl B ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.
Steven Madden follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Deckers Outdoor rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.
