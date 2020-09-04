Shares of Sjw Group Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Water Utilities Industry (SJW, CWT, CTWS, CWCO, ARTNA)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Sjw Group ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,457.7%. Calif Water Srvc is next with a sales growth of 943.9%. Conn Water Svc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 850.0%.

Cons Water Co-Or follows with a sales growth of 765.6%, and Artesian Res-A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 397.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Artesian Res-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Artesian Res-A in search of a potential trend change.