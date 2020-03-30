Shares of Sjw Group Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Water Utilities Industry (SJW, AWR, CWT, WTR, CWCO)
Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Sjw Group ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Following is Amer States Wate with a an RPE of $576,000. Calif Water Srvc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $576,000.
Aqua America Inc follows with a an RPE of $533,000, and Cons Water Co-Or rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $516,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sjw Group on February 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $71.22. Since that call, shares of Sjw Group have fallen 21.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
