Shares of Six Flags Entert Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SIX, TRK, ISCA, SEAS, MTN)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Six Flags Entert ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 14.00. Speedway Motorsp is next with a a P/E ratio of 24.52. Intl Speedway-A ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 27.23.

Seaworld Enterta follows with a a P/E ratio of 30.31, and Vail Resorts rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 46.41.

