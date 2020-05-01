Shares of Six Flags Entert Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SIX, TRK, MTN, SEAS, PLNT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Six Flags Entert ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Speedway Motorsp is next with a a beta of 0.8. Vail Resorts ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Seaworld Enterta follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Planet Fitness-A rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

