Shares of Simpson Mfg Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Building Products Industry (SSD, AAON, ALLE, UFPI, AWI)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Simpson Mfg ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Following is Aaon Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Allegion Plc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Universal Forest follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Armstrong World rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

