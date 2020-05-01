Shares of Simon Property Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Retail REITs Industry (SPG, ADC, SKT, RPAI, NNN)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Simon Property ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Agree Realty with a a beta of 0.6. Tanger Factory ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Retail Propertie follows with a a beta of 0.7, and National Retail rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

