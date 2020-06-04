Shares of Simon Property Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Retail REITs Industry (SPG , WRI , AKR , ROIC , TCO )

Below are the top five companies in the Retail REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG ) ranks first with a gain of 6.16%; Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.43%; and Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR ) ranks third trading unchanged.

Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC ) follows with a loss of 0.28% and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.37%.

