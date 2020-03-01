Shares of Signet Jewelers Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Specialty Stores Industry (SIG, ULTA, DKS, TSCO, BKS)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Signet Jewelers ranks highest with a sales per share of $99.89. Following is Ulta Beauty Inc with a sales per share of $95.69. Dick'S Sporting ranks third highest with a sales per share of $80.50.
Tractor Supply follows with a sales per share of $58.44, and Barnes & Noble rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $51.03.
