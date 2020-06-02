Shares of Signet Jewelers Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Specialty Stores Industry (SIG , SPWH , DKS , MIK , TSCO )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialty Stores industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG ) ranks first with a gain of 8.44%; Sportsman'S Ware (:SPWH ) ranks second with a gain of 4.86%; and Dick'S Sporting (:DKS ) ranks third with a gain of 4.17%.

Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK ) follows with a gain of 3.49% and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.15%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Signet Jewelers on September 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Signet Jewelers have risen 59.9%. We continue to monitor Signet Jewelers for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.