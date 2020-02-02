Shares of Sigma Designs Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Semiconductors Industry (SIGM, QRVO, SWKS, NVEC, DSPG)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Sigma Designs ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.2. Qorvo Inc is next with a a beta of 0.8. Skyworks Solutio ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Nve Corp follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Dsp Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

