Shares of Sigma Designs Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Semiconductors Industry (SIGM, QRVO, SWKS, NVEC, DSPG)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Sigma Designs ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.2. Qorvo Inc is next with a a beta of 0.8. Skyworks Solutio ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Nve Corp follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Dsp Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dsp Group Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dsp Group Inc in search of a potential trend change.