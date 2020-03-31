Shares of Shoe Carnival Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Apparel Retail Industry (SCVL, FRAN, ANF, GES, EXPR)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Shoe Carnival ranks highest with a EPS growth of 69,444.4%. Following is Francescas Holdi with a EPS growth of 45,714.3%. Abercrombie & Fi ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 39,745.2%.
Guess? Inc follows with a EPS growth of 33,755.1%, and Express Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 28,557.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Express Inc on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.63. Since that call, shares of Express Inc have fallen 58.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
