Shares of Sherwin-Williams Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (SHW, NEU, CCF, SCL, PPG)

Written on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 2:18am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Sherwin-Williams ranks highest with a FCF per share of $17.88. Following is Newmarket Corp with a FCF per share of $7.96. Chase Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.27.

Stepan Co follows with a FCF per share of $5.24, and Ppg Inds Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.72.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Sherwin-Williams. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Sherwin-Williams in search of a potential trend change.

