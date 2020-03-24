Shares of Shenandoah Telec Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (SHEN, S, USM, TMUS, SPOK)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Shenandoah Telec ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.0%. Following is Sprint Corp with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. Us Cellular Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.0%.

T-Mobile Us Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.4%, and Spok Holdings In rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.

